Houston County jail inmate collapses, dies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County Jail inmate died Friday night of what is described as natural causes.

James R. Davenport, 54, collapsed in his cell and was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4.

An autopsy will be performed, though Byrd said there is nothing suspicious about the death.

Sheriff Donald Valenza turned the matter over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for investigation, routine in inmate death cases.

Davenport faced charges that he possessed a $2,897.22 forged check and had spent 549 days in jail.

Houston County Judge Larry Anderson in March ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation, but it is unclear if the evaluation took place.

Anderson had ordered Davenport held without bond.

