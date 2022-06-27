Advertisement

Houston County jail inmate collapses, dies

James R. Davenport booking photo
James R. Davenport booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County Jail inmate died Friday night of what is described as natural causes.

James R. Davenport, 54, collapsed in his cell and was taken to Southeast Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4.

An autopsy will be performed, though Byrd said there is nothing suspicious about the death.

Sheriff Donald Valenza turned the matter over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for investigation, routine in inmate death cases.

Davenport faced charges that he possessed a $2,897.22 forged check and had spent 549 days in jail.

Houston County Judge Larry Anderson in March ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation, but it is unclear if the evaluation took place.

Anderson had ordered Davenport held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law
1 dead, several others injured in Blakely shooting
Photo #1
Dothan Police Department asking for assistance in identifying car break-in suspects
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Future Masters champ
73rd Press Thornton Future Masters champion crowned

Latest News

"Kam's Car Care"
“Kam’s Car Care” takes off through community support
William Walker Alabama Department of Corrections photo.
Inmate sentenced in Coffee County escapes
1 dead, several others injured in Blakely shooting
Future Masters champ
73rd Press Thornton Future Masters champion crowned