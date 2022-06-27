Advertisement

Blakely Police name suspects in Sunday shooting

Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say family members took him to the hospital as he underwent surgery. It is unknown at this time if he was shot or assault. Police are still working on getting a suspect description.(MGN)
By Blakely Police Department
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - On Sunday June 26th at approximately 12:45 a.m. Blakley Police Officers heard and responded to numerous gunshots coming from North Church St.  Officers initially discovered 3 victims suffering from gunshot wounds and began administering first aid.  Eric Eafford, 47, was transported by EMS to LifeBrite Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers later learned of additional victims that were transported to various hospitals by private parties or either self-reported. In total there are seven known gunshot victims as a result of the incident.  Some victims were treated and released and some suffered more serious injuries.  Officers worked to secure the scene and begin identifying witnesses.  BPD requested the assistance of the GBI Region 15 Field Office in processing the crime scene as well as to assist in the follow up investigation. 

Throughout Sunday, Agents and Officers continued to process the scene, locate witnesses, and follow up on leads. BPD greatly appreciates the individuals that provided information that aided the investigation.  On Sunday afternoon ‚an arrest warrant was obtained for Jataveous “Josh” James, 19, accusing him of Aggravated Assault.  He was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Blakely and is being held at the Early County Jail.  Monday morning, arrest warrants were obtained for Javen  Ransom, 24, of Blakely, accusing him of Aggravated Assault  and he has since surrendered to BPD and is being held at the Early County Jail. 

Jataveous James
Jataveous James(BPD)
Javen Ransom
Javen Ransom(BPD)

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Joshuah “Josh” Burden, 18, accusing him of  Aggravated Assault. Burden’s whereabouts are unknown at this time and BPD asks that anyone with information on his location to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.   This investigation is ongoing and BPD anticipates additional arrests and additional charges to be filed to include charges specifically pertaining to the death of Mr. Eafford. 

Joshuah Burden
Joshuah Burden(BPD)

We ask anyone that was present at the time of the shooting and left for their own safety or anyone with information to now come forward and contact BPD at (229)723-3414, or the GBI at (229)777-2080.  BPD would like to thank the GBI as well as Early County Sheriff WIlliam Price and his Deputies for their invaluable assistance in this investigation.

