Better Rain Chances Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Another hot day is on the way for Tuesday as we hit the middle 90s, but rain chances will be increasing as we progress through the week, easing temperatures. While none of the days this week look to be total washouts, scattered showers and thunderstorms will produce locally heavy downpours.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light NE-E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 96°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 73°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 60%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 90° 50%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

