Advertisement

Better Rain Chances Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Another hot day is on the way for Tuesday as we hit the middle 90s, but rain chances will be increasing as we progress through the week, easing temperatures. While none of the days this week look to be total washouts, scattered showers and thunderstorms will produce locally heavy downpours.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light NE-E.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 96°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 73°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 60%

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 90° 50%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

James R. Davenport booking photo
Houston County jail inmate collapses, dies
1 dead, several others injured in Blakely shooting
William Walker Alabama Department of Corrections photo.
Inmate sentenced in Coffee County escapes
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday

Latest News

Color The Weather 06-27-22
Rain chances pick up this week
Color The Weather 06-27-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-27-22
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Goodbye triple digits, Hello rain