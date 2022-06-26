Advertisement

Subway employee killed, another injured over ‘too much mayo’

Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Subway worker is dead and another is in the hospital following an apparent argument over mayonnaise.

Police responded to the shots fired call at 74 Northside Drive at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the restaurant tells CBS46 that a customer allegedly got upset over the amount of mayonnaise that was put on their sandwich. That’s when things escalated and the two employees were shot. One did not survive.

”I don’t know what the world is coming to these days with our youth, everyone seems to be so hot headed,” Local Subway Co-Owner Willie Glenn said.

Glenn said the store manager who was armed with a gun of their own attempted to stop the shooter, “My manager was able to exchange gunfire with him..but of course she didn’t hit him and it ended up as a wild shootout in the parking lot.”

Glenn said the gun violence in Atlanta is getting out of control, “There is just a whole lot of shooting and killing going on and this is just ridiculous and my heart right now is just with my employees.”

Atlanta Police said they have a person of interest in custody who they are interviewing.

