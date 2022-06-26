Advertisement

Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least eight people were injured during a shooting in the Tacoma, Washington, area Sunday morning, reports say.

The shooting happened at a venue hosting a large rave party around 12:45 a.m., ABC reported.

Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.

There are no suspects in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law
Photo #1
Dothan Police Department asking for assistance in identifying car break-in suspects
Hawkins Hall at Troy University
Troy offering 2 free online courses
(Stock Image)
Sneads, Florida man wanted on charges in Tri-State area arrested
Future Masters champ
73rd Press Thornton Future Masters champion crowned

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her...
Rep. Mary Miller calls Roe decision ‘victory for white life’
1 dead, several others injured in Blakely shooting
President Joe Biden is also set to formally launch a global infrastructure partnership meant to...
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
‘He was screaming for help’: Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark