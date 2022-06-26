Goodbye triple digits, Hello rain
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances increase this week. Best chance for measurable rainfall will come Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will halt in the lower 90s each day.
TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 73°. Winds SW 5
TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 94°. Winds NW 5 mph
TOMORROW NIGHT– Showers late. Low near 73°. Winds NW 5-10 mph
EXTENDED
TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%
WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 60%
THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%
FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%
SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%
SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 -15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.
