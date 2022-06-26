Advertisement

Goodbye triple digits, Hello rain

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances increase this week. Best chance for measurable rainfall will come Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will halt in the lower 90s each day.

TONIGHT – Few clouds. Low near 73°.  Winds SW 5

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 94°.  Winds NW 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT– Showers late. Low near 73°. Winds NW 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 60%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 -15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-24-22