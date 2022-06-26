Advertisement

73rd Annual Press Thornton Future Masters Tournament Final Round recap

Tyler Spielman, Cave Creek, AZ, crowned tournament champion.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Arizona native, Tyler Spielman, was crowned the 73rd Annual Press Thornton Future Masters champion.

After three rounds Spielman finished the tournament at -4 par for a total of 206, which was one shot better than the tournament runner-up.

This was Spielman’s second time competing in the Future Masters.

He did not make the cut in his first year at the tournament.

Four local golfers were also on the course in the final day of play.

Mason Crowder, coming up with the lowest score among the four, ending the tournament at +14 par for a total of 224.

Enterprise’s Jon Ed Steed finished +17, with Gibson Charlton right behind at +18 and tournament namesake Luke Thornton ended final round play at +20.

