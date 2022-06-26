Advertisement

1 dead, several others injured in Blakely shooting

(KOLD News 13)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and six others are injured after an early morning shooting in Blakely.

Police say in a Facebook post that it happened near North Church Street and Washington Avenue just after midnight.

Officers heard several gunshot and immediately responded to the scene.

One person was taken to Lifebrite E.R but did not survive. Others either went on their own or were transported to area hospitals. It’s unknown how many are still being treated.

Police say there were dozens who witnessed the event and left the area. They are asking anyone with information to come forward, call (229)723-3414, the GBI Region 15 Field Office at (229)777-2080, the Early County Sheriff’s Office (229)723-3577, or your nearest law enforcement agency.

