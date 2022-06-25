Advertisement

Robot server: Restaurant turning to futuristic option amid worker shortage

A Colorado restaurant is using a robot to help solve its labor shortage problem. (Source: KMGH)
By Micah Smith
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - A Colorado restaurant is using a robot server to deal with a labor shortage problem.

The owners say the technology isn’t meant to replace people but to give them an assist when things get busy.

Refik Turkanovich, an operating partner at Tom’s Watch Bar, says the robot may not look like much, but it can do quite a bit.

“It’s capable of going from one station to the next, delivering dishes and food if necessary,” Turkanovich said.

Turkanovic says, like many restaurants throughout the city, they’re having a tough time finding workers.

“We did this just to help alleviate some of the labor pressure,” Turkanovich said.

Employees are also working on a name for their extra helper.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law
Photo #1
Dothan Police Department asking for assistance in identifying car break-in suspects
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Lawmakers, organizations release statements on Roe v. Wade overturn
Hawkins Hall at Troy University
Troy offering 2 free online courses
(Stock Image)
Sneads, Florida man wanted on charges in Tri-State area arrested

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden’s mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal
A Colorado restaurant is using a robot to help solve its labor shortage problem.
Colorado restaurant using a robot
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO panel: Monkeypox not a global emergency ‘at this stage’