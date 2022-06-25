Advertisement

Keeping up with the Joneses at the Future Masters

FSU golf head coach spends time at the tournament watching his son and recruiting.
Keeping up with the Joneses at the Future Masters
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While there are hundreds of father son duos out on the course this week, most golfers do not have a dad scouting out other competitors at the same time.

Trey Jones, the head golf coach at Florida State, is finding the balance between being a dad and a coach at the Future Masters.

Jones uses the tournament to recruit potential future Seminoles, while also supporting his son Drew as he competes.

“It is great and it’s something that I played in this tournament a long, long time ago but to see my son play in it, it’s cool from a father standpoint,” Trey. “I think I’ve worked this tournament about 20-25 years in a row. So, it’s something that I’m really appreciative to.”

Drew added, “I get to see him on a couple of holes. He’s out working, so it makes sense. I know he’s got a job to do.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Hawkins Hall at Troy University
Troy offering 2 free online courses
Newton police officer Samuel Yoh has been charged with domestic violence.
Newton police officer jailed on domestic violence charge
Photo #1
Dothan Police Department asking for assistance in identifying car break-in suspects
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Lawmakers, organizations release statements on Roe v. Wade overturn
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

Keeping up with the Joneses at the Future Masters
Keeping up with the Joneses at the Future Masters
‘Hardest decision I’ve ever had to make’: UAB head football coach Bill Clark retiring
WTVY chats with 17-year-old John Mark Mills from Mississippi on his experience thus far at...
Talking with Mississippi golfer John Mark Mills at the 2022 Future Masters
Future Masters welcomes the tournament’s first Israeli golfer
Future Masters welcomes the tournament’s first Israeli golfer