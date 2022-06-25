Keeping up with the Joneses at the Future Masters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While there are hundreds of father son duos out on the course this week, most golfers do not have a dad scouting out other competitors at the same time.

Trey Jones, the head golf coach at Florida State, is finding the balance between being a dad and a coach at the Future Masters.

Jones uses the tournament to recruit potential future Seminoles, while also supporting his son Drew as he competes.

“It is great and it’s something that I played in this tournament a long, long time ago but to see my son play in it, it’s cool from a father standpoint,” Trey. “I think I’ve worked this tournament about 20-25 years in a row. So, it’s something that I’m really appreciative to.”

Drew added, “I get to see him on a couple of holes. He’s out working, so it makes sense. I know he’s got a job to do.”

