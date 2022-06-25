Goodbye Triple Digits
SYNOPSIS – A wet pattern for the Wiregrass set up for the next 7-days. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with a chance of showers most days. Tuesday through Friday is the best chance of widespread showers.
TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 73°. Winds NNW 5
TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 94°. Winds N 5-15 mph
TOMORROW NIGHT– Clear. Low near 73°. Winds NW 15 mph
EXTENDED
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%
TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%
WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 60%
THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 60%
FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%
SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 -15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.