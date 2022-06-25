Advertisement

Goodbye Triple Digits

By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A wet pattern for the Wiregrass set up for the next 7-days. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with a chance of showers most days. Tuesday through Friday is the best chance of widespread showers.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 73°.  Winds NNW 5

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 94°.  Winds N 5-15 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT– Clear. Low near 73°. Winds NW 15 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 60%

THR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 -15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

