Advertisement

The Biden administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade

“Congress can act to restore Roe,” said Jen Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council Co-Chair.
The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
The Biden Administration is calling on Congress to restore Roe vs. Wade
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There’s a wide range of emotions to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Outside the high court, large crowds of protesters are making their voices heard.

At The White House, the administration is calling on lawmakers to take action.

“Congress can act to restore Roe,” said Jen Klein, the White House Gender Policy Council Co-Chair.

Friday’s ruling will mean access to legal abortion may be more difficult for Americans living in states that want to regulate or ban abortion.

The decision comes after the Senate failed to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act last month.

Gray Washington News Bureau asked Klein what the administration’s next step will be to respond to the ruling.

“The only body that can restore this right no amount of executive action can counteract a fundamental right that has been taken away by the Supreme Court is Congress,” said Klein.

The ruling was written by Justice Samuel Alito.

His argument declares that abortion is not a right protected by the constitution—and that the decision should return to the states.

In opposition, Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan argued that this will have far-reaching impacts on women’s rights—with the decision still allowing for bans on abortion.

Thirteen states have already passed laws aimed at further restricting legal access to abortion as early as conception. Some ban abortion even in cases of incest or rape.

Democrats on Capitol Hill are promising legislative action to federally protect the right to an abortion, but they would need Republican support in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawkins Hall at Troy University
Troy offering 2 free online courses
Newton police officer Samuel Yoh has been charged with domestic violence.
Newton police officer jailed on domestic violence charge
Photo #1
Dothan Police Department asking for assistance in identifying car break-in suspects
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Lawmakers, organizations release statements on Roe v. Wade overturn
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden vows abortion fight, assails ‘extreme’ court ruling
The Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had stood in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Lawmakers, organizations release statements on Roe v. Wade overturn