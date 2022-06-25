Advertisement

73rd Press Thornton Future Masters champion crowned

Future Masters champ
Future Masters champ(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Arizona native Tyler Spielman is your 2022 The Press Thornton Future Masters champion!

Future Masters champ
Future Masters champ(WTVY)

Spielman finished the tournament at -4 for a total of 206, just one shot better than the runner-up. Hear from the winner tonight on News 4 at 6.

Stream News4 on the go:

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law
Photo #1
Dothan Police Department asking for assistance in identifying car break-in suspects
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.
Lawmakers, organizations release statements on Roe v. Wade overturn
Hawkins Hall at Troy University
Troy offering 2 free online courses
(Stock Image)
Sneads, Florida man wanted on charges in Tri-State area arrested

Latest News

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Keeping up with the Joneses at the Future Masters
Keeping up with the Joneses at the Future Masters
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Lawmakers comment on Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade