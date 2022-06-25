73rd Press Thornton Future Masters champion crowned

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Arizona native Tyler Spielman is your 2022 The Press Thornton Future Masters champion!

Future Masters champ (WTVY)

Spielman finished the tournament at -4 for a total of 206, just one shot better than the runner-up. Hear from the winner tonight on News 4 at 6.

