Sneads, Florida man wanted on charges in Tri-State area arrested

Arrest warrants included Violation of Parole in Alabama, Violation of Probation for Possession of Meth in Georgia, and Failure to Pay Child Support in Florida.
(Stock Image)
(Stock Image)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SNEADS, Fla. (WTVY) - A Florida man wanted on numerous felony warrants in the Tri-State area was arrested Friday.

At 9:27 a.m. on June 24, officers on patrol in the area of Gloster Avenue and Highway 90 in Sneads, Florida observed Todd Will Herring seating in a vehicle in front of a local business.

Having identified the 45-year-old and with Sneads Police Department Communications Division having confirmed the arrest warrants attributed to him, officers took the Sneads native into custody without incident.

Herring’s warrants included Violation of Parole out of Alabama, Violation of Probation for Possession of Methamphetamine out of Georgia, and Failure to Pay Child Support out of Florida. In addition to being arrested on these charges, during a search after the arrest, officers located two hypodermic syringes and two clear plastic canisters that contained meth residue, resulting in an addition charge for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

