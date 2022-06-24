Advertisement

Ozark Dale County Public Library closing July 1 in preparation of move

No official opening date has been announced for the new location at 296 North Union Avenue, with the move expected to go through late Summer.
3D rendering of the new Ozark Dale County Library.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Dale County Public Library is prepping for their big move to their new building.

Because of the move, the Library announced Friday that beginning July 1, the facilities at 416 James Street will be closed. No official opening date has been announced for the new location at 296 North Union Avenue, with the move expected to go through late Summer.

During the closure, fines will not accrue on due books, but the book drop will remain open at the current location. Wi-Fi will also still be accessible 24/7 and e-books will still be available through the Libby app.

The library will still have hotspots available for checkout. Patrons can call Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to arrange checkout and return of the hotspot devices.

Also until closure on July 1st, all books and audiobooks will have unlimited checkouts and will be due after the new location opens.

The library is also asking for volunteers to help pack and move to the new location. Anyone with trucks are invited to help from Saturday, August 6 to Saturday, August 13 to move between locations.

For anyone interested in volunteering, email at ill@troycable.net, while any questions or concerns during the moving process can email the library at olibrary@troycable.net. For both volunteer and question/concern related inquiries, you can call the library at (334) 774-5480.

For any other information on the move, visit www.odcpl.com/new-library-building-project/.

