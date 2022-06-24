One more day of triple digits

SYNOPSIS – One more day in the triple digits! A slightly better chance of an afternoon shower today but tomorrow will bringing in even better chances of rain. After today our high temperatures will fall back into the 90s for the next seven days with a chance of pop up afternoon showers and storms everyday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 100°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds E 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds E 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain.. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

