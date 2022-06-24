Advertisement

One more day of triple digits

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – One more day in the triple digits! A slightly better chance of an afternoon shower today but tomorrow will bringing in even better chances of rain. After today our high temperatures will fall back into the 90s for the next seven days with a chance of pop up afternoon showers and storms everyday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 100°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds E 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 94°. Winds E 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain.. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Newton police officer Samuel Yoh has been charged with domestic violence.
Newton police officer jailed on domestic violence charge
Hawkins Hall at Troy University
Troy offering 2 free online courses
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Photo #1
Dothan Police Department asking for assistance in identifying car break-in suspects
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-24-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-24-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 23, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Relief Is On The Way
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 06-23-22
The heat keeps coming