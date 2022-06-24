Main Street merchants in Enterprise remaining open during resurfacing project

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - As downtown Enterprise will be seeing plenty of work done as part of the long-awaited resurfacing project, the city wants to ensure that Main Street merchants will still have open doors.

From July 5 - 10, with the schedule subject to change based on varying factors, contractors for the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) are set to get under way with paving in the area of Main Street in downtown Enterprise.

Mayor William Cooper joined Montgomery in ensuring the public that shoppers and visitors to Main Street shops, restaurants and private offices will have access to get to their desired downtown destinations during the repaving process.

The Mayor also commented further on the project, which he is happy to see getting underway on state roads within the Enterprise city limits.

“We look forward to this improvement to our Downtown district, but we want to assure you that Main Street will be open for business and that parking will still be available during the daytime,” said Mariah Montgomery, Main Street Enterprise director.

“Downtown has plenty of parking spaces off of Main Street that available during the evening construction, including on East and West College Street, the new parking lot located off of Lee Street and North Edwards Street, the Coffee County Court House Parking Lot and Rail Road Street.”

The ALDOT contractors have completed much of the paving on Plaza Drive from the Highway 167 South bypass and north to S. Park Street. Work also got under way Friday on the repaving of Park Street from the Highway 84 East intersection west to S. Main Street near City Hall.

Phase 2 of the project is still planned to focus on North Main from Boll Weevil Circle south through downtown. ALDOT officials also reiterated that the work along Main Street will take place during the evening hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to create the least amount of interruption to business and traffic in the area as possible.

Police Chief Michael Moore said more information will be available about the traffic plan and parking on Main Street before the work begins in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

