Email shows Rep. Brooks requested pardon from former-President Trump

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a recently released email, United States Representative Mo Brooks asked former-President Donald Trump to pardon him and, “Every Republican who signed the Amicus brief in the Texas lawsuit against other states...” on Jan. 11, 2021.

Rep. Brooks sent an email from the address, “MoBrooksal5@gmail.com”, to Molly Michael stating:

“Dear Mollie,

President Trump asked me to send you this letter. This letter is also pursuant to a request from Matt Gaetz.

It is clear that deep-pocketed and vitriolic Socialist Democrats (with perhaps some liberal Republican help) are going to abuse America’s judicial system by targeting numerous Republicans with sham charges deriving from our recent fight for honest and accurate elections, and speeches related thereto.

As such, I recommend that President give general (all purpose) pardons to the following groups of people:

Every Republican who signed the Amicus brief in the Texas lawsuit against other states deriving from their violation of Article I, Section 4 (and, perhaps, other) provision of the United States Constitution.

Every Congressman and Senator who voted to reject the electoral college vote submission of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

American simply cannot permit Socialist Democrats to abuse Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Association, United States Constitution and various federal statutes via their often-used strategy of abusing the judicial process via private organizations they fund or the prosecutorial arm they will soon control.

Thank you for your consideration.

Mo Brooks”

Rep. Brooks released the following statement to NBC:

“The email request says it all. There was a concern Democrats would abuse the judicial system by prosecuting and jailing Republicans who acted pursuant to their Constitutional or statutory duties under 3 USC 15. Fortunately, with time passage, more rational forces took over and no one was persecuted for performing their lawful duties, which means a pardon was unnecessary after all. Further, an Obama appointed federal court judge has entered an order finding there is “no plausible argument” my conduct in any way caused the January 6 attack.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.