Downtown Dothan Music Festival at The Plant on Saturday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An honor-giving celebration is coming to Downtown Dothan on Saturday.

The Downtown Dothan Music Festival in Honor of Darlene Clark invites everyone to The Plant venue at 308 North St. Andrews Street to enjoy live music from Gospel, to Jazz, Soul, and R&B.

The event, brought to you by the Building Legacy Foundation and Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, will be just one part of “Darlene Clark’s Day” celebrations in the city on June 25th, which also includes a mural reveal in Downtown Dothan at noon with a proclamation read by Mayor Mark Saliba as well as tributes.

Event Flyer (Downtown Dothan Music Festival)

The music festival will also have vendors set up at the event, food trucks, drinks, a Family & Kids Fun Zone, face painting and balloons, inflatable bounces, and a line dancing party to add on to the festivities.

The festival will be open to everyone free of charge, and people are encouraged to bring tents and lawn chairs. There will also be scholarships awarded to students that are going into music programs.

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m., with the festival starting at 1 p.m. and running through 9 p.m.

For additional information on the event, visit the Downtown Dothan Music Festival Facebook page.

