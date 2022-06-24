Advertisement

Camp Wallace returns for 2022 at Dothan and Eufaula campuses

The annual summer day program focuses on STEM and art activities for upcoming 1st through 9th graders.
Camp Wallace
Camp Wallace(Wallace Community College-Dothan)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan’s Camp Wallace is back in session for another year.

The annual summer day program returns for 2022, focusing on STEM and art activities for upcoming 1st through 9th graders.

All 4 different themed sessions headed up by WCCD instructors will take place from July 18 - 21.

All 4 different themed sessions headed up by WCCD instructors will take place from July 18 - 21.
All 4 different themed sessions headed up by WCCD instructors will take place from July 18 - 21.(Wallace Community College-Dothan)

Two of the sessions, entitled “Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead - Engineering and Art Activities,” will take place on the Wallace Campus in Dothan for those going into 4th through 6th grades. Session One will run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with Session Two from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sparks Campus in Eufaula will host the other two sessions, the Young Creators Workshop. Session One will be for upcoming 1st - 3rd graders, and will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. Those in grades 4th - 6th will head up Session Two, running from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

“The College is always excited to play a role in educating our youth. Our summer programs provide students with an opportunity to come to our campuses and experience both fun and enriching activities. We hope that new friendships will be made and their passion for learning will grow,” stated Kecia Forehand, WCCD Workforce Development Coordinator.

The cost for each session is $120 per participant. Parents/guardians can sign up their kids online at wallace.edu/wfd. You can also find more information on the Camp Wallace sessions at that link, or by contacting Kecia at kforehand@wallace.eedu or (334) 556-2219.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Newton police officer Samuel Yoh has been charged with domestic violence.
Newton police officer jailed on domestic violence charge
Hawkins Hall at Troy University
Troy offering 2 free online courses
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Photo #1
Dothan Police Department asking for assistance in identifying car break-in suspects
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl

Latest News

Downtown Dothan Music Festival honoring Darlene Clark
Downtown Dothan Music Festival at The Plant on Saturday
2022 Ft. Rucker Freedom Fest
Freedom Fest 2022: Rumble over Rucker
Dothan Housing
Dothan Housing holding free sports camp
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends