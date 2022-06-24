Camp Wallace returns for 2022 at Dothan and Eufaula campuses

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan’s Camp Wallace is back in session for another year.

The annual summer day program returns for 2022, focusing on STEM and art activities for upcoming 1st through 9th graders.

All 4 different themed sessions headed up by WCCD instructors will take place from July 18 - 21.

All 4 different themed sessions headed up by WCCD instructors will take place from July 18 - 21. (Wallace Community College-Dothan)

Two of the sessions, entitled “Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead - Engineering and Art Activities,” will take place on the Wallace Campus in Dothan for those going into 4th through 6th grades. Session One will run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with Session Two from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sparks Campus in Eufaula will host the other two sessions, the Young Creators Workshop. Session One will be for upcoming 1st - 3rd graders, and will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. Those in grades 4th - 6th will head up Session Two, running from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

“The College is always excited to play a role in educating our youth. Our summer programs provide students with an opportunity to come to our campuses and experience both fun and enriching activities. We hope that new friendships will be made and their passion for learning will grow,” stated Kecia Forehand, WCCD Workforce Development Coordinator.

The cost for each session is $120 per participant. Parents/guardians can sign up their kids online at wallace.edu/wfd. You can also find more information on the Camp Wallace sessions at that link, or by contacting Kecia at kforehand@wallace.eedu or (334) 556-2219.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.