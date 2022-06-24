A Break In The Pattern

SYNOPSIS – A pattern change is on the way, with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning on Saturday as temperatures ease. Highs will only reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, but we’ll turn a touch hotter for Sunday and early next week as rain chances lower again. Look for showers and thunderstorms to become more widespread for the second half of next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a shower or thunderstorm possible east. Low near 77°. Winds ESE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 95° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 60%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 60%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW/SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

