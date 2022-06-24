Lawmakers, organizations release statements on Roe v. Wade overturn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - As the Supreme Court announces the monumental decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Alabama lawmakers react with their own statements.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey:

“Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered.

“The fight continues, though. Here in Alabama, we have been preparing for this day when the decision-making authority on abortion is rightfully returned to the states. In 2019, I was proud to sign into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which is one of the strongest bans on abortion in the country. Currently, there is a halt by a federal judge on the enforcement of that law, but now that Roe is overturned, the state will immediately ask the court to strike down any legal barriers to enforcing this law. As I noted when I signed the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, every life is precious and a sacred gift from God. We will not relent in our efforts. Ensuring this 2019 law can be enforced is the next and very critical step to protecting our babies.

“This is a historic day, and I could not be more proud as a governor, a Christian and a woman to see this misguided and detrimental decision overturned.”

U.S. Senator for Alabama Richard Shelby:

“The 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade was unconstitutional, and the High Court has now reversed that decision. It is our moral and ethical duty to protect the dignity of human life, particularly when it comes to the unborn. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court justly upholds the writings of our Constitution and allows us to preserve innocent human life. This is welcome news.”

Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth:

“As we celebrate today’s Supreme Court ruling, which overturns the abomination of Roe v. Wade and represents a significant step toward protecting unborn life, we should pause to remember and pray for the almost 64 million innocent souls that have been lost to the abortion-on-demand industry.”

“Alabama’s Republican Legislature has been preparing for this day, and with the nation’s strongest pro-life law already on our books along with an amendment opposing abortion cemented in our state constitution, unborn life has found a safe haven within our borders.”

U.S. Senator for Alabama Tommy Tuberville:

“The Supreme Court decision is a victory for life and for Alabamians, like myself, who believe in the protection of the unborn,” said Senator Tuberville. “As a Christian, I believe life begins at conception, and that’s why I signed a ‘friend of the court’ brief in support of this law. This case reignited a discussion on the important role of the American family in our country and the need to protect life at every stage. I hope we don’t let this passion stop here, and we continue to discuss how we can protect the unborn and help vulnerable mothers.”

“After months of a disgraceful public pressure campaign and failed efforts from Democrats to force their extreme and unpopular abortion-on-demand agenda on the American people, I’m glad the Court didn’t bow to outside pressure and maintained their judicial independence.”

Wiregrass Hope Group:

“The decision will not change what we do at Wiregrass Hope Group. We’ve served families for 39 years, and we’ll continue to do so for many more. Our free parenting programs (pregnancy, fatherhood, and after baby) provide needed resources and support to young families. We’re committed to providing a safe and comfortable place for our clients to share their lives with us. The SCOTUS decision is a monumental moment in affirming the value of human life.”

Alabama Democrats Chair Rep. Chris England:

“Because of laws passed by our Republican legislature, abortion services will likely be illegal in Alabama - a felony that could force doctors to face up to 99 years in prison for providing medical care to their patients, even in the case of rape.

Republican legislators and appointed judges think they should be sitting between you and your doctor while making medical decisions.

Republican politicians will claim this is a win for “life” in a state with high infant mortality rates, a Black maternal mortality crisis, and countless other public health crises. They refuse to expand Medicaid, providing free lifesaving healthcare access to Alabama families - or do anything else that actually sanctifies life for Alabamians. Now, their law will block abortion access in Alabama, negatively affecting women with the fewest resources the most.

While the Supreme Court has turned back the clock back decades on our freedoms - Alabama Democrats still stand strongly for Alabamians’ freedom to make their own medical decisions - especially their right to abortion.

In the meantime, we need Democrats in Washington to act and pass laws that protect abortion access for all Americans. We need federal action now.”

U.S. Representative for Georgia (District 2) Sanford Bishop:

“The Supreme Court has reversed over 50 years of judicial precedent and redefined the Constitution to remove a woman’s right to choose. Today’s opinion undermines women’s autonomy to their own bodies and personal healthcare choices.

“These personal healthcare choices should ultimately rest with a woman, her God and her doctor—not with politicians in 50 different state legislatures that may likely encourage Americans to spy on their neighbors’ for a bounty; stalk women, their friends and supporters; criminalize doctors and otherwise limit access to healthcare.

“While I believe abortion should be rare, it should be legal, safe, and an available choice in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life or health of a woman.”

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried:

“This is a tragic day for women in America. The freedom to make our own choices about our lives, our bodies, and our healthcare is fundamental to our humanity. It’s absolutely devastating to have those rights taken away. It’s not an exaggeration to say that women and girls will die as a result of this decision. Women will now be forced to stay with abusive partners, to carry dangerous and unviable pregnancies to term, to be refused life-saving medical care, to seek out unsafe and illegal ways to have an abortion, to bear children conceived through rape and incest, and to endure a host of other indignities too varied and disturbing to describe. It will have a catastrophic effect on women’s economic prospects and participation in the workforce. It has and will be disastrous for our mental health. It’s cruel and inhumane, and it’s the result of Republicans’ years-long war on women and our rights.

“In Florida, for now, we still have a provision in our state constitution that protects abortion rights – although that is in question as well. I promise that we will fight with everything we have to keep that from being overturned.”

