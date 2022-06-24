Advertisement

3 siblings drown in Georgia lake

By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – Three siblings drowned Thursday night at a lake in the Amity Recreation Area of Georgia.

According to WRDW, the siblings were 22, 4 and 3 years old.

The coroner said they died sometime after 5 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office.

All three bodies are being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Two other people died in the same area of the lake a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton police officer Samuel Yoh has been charged with domestic violence.
Newton police officer jailed on domestic violence charge
Hawkins Hall at Troy University
Troy offering 2 free online courses
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast
Photo #1
Dothan Police Department asking for assistance in identifying car break-in suspects
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl

Latest News

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion
Protesters stand outside the Supreme Court as Roe v. Wade is overturned, striking down the...
Protesters outside Supreme Court as Roe v. Wade overturned
Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Ukrainians cheer nation’s EU candidacy amid wartime woes