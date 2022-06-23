Advertisement

Relief Is On The Way

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Triple-digit heat returns Friday, but some relief will follow. A few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon hours, with better rain chances for Saturday. Temperatures will ease for the weekend, with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 77°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 100°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 95° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 60%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

