Relief Is On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Triple-digit heat returns Friday, but some relief will follow. A few stray showers and thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon hours, with better rain chances for Saturday. Temperatures will ease for the weekend, with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 77°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 100°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 95° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 60%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.