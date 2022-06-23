Advertisement

Police believe inmate accused of stealing ambulance also stole SUV from Cullman Walmart

Inmate accused of stealing ambulance
Inmate accused of stealing ambulance(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police believe an inmate accused of stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Jefferson County Wednesday also stole an SUV from a Walmart Thursday morning.

Cullman PD PIO Sgt. Adam Clark says 45-year-old Phillip Shane Bradford is thought to be traveling with a woman.

The 2004 silver GMC Envoy was stolen from the Walmart on Olive Street SW. It has a red dive sticker on the back. Police say do not approach the SUV or Bradford if you see him, but call 911.

Authorities say a deputy took Bradford to UAB for treatment around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. When they got to the hospital, Bradford overpowered the deputy and fled the scene in an ambulance.

Birmingham Police were able to find the stolen ambulance in Robinwood, but are still searching for Bradford.

They searched the Robinwood-Tarrant area for over two hours Wednesday night.

Bradford was charged with 1st degree robbery, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third degree attempting to elude and escape.

