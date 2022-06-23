Advertisement

Newton police officer jailed on domestic violence charge

Samuel Yoh in 2019 was shot multiple times as he responded to a suicide call in Ozark, where he worked at the time.
Newton police officer Samuel Yoh has been charged with domestic violence.
Newton police officer Samuel Yoh has been charged with domestic violence.
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A police officer officer critically wounded in the line of duty was jailed on Wednesday.

Samuel Yoh, 45 and currently working in Newton, faces one count of Domestic Violence, according to Dale County Jail records.

Newton Police Chief Frankey Peterman referred News 4 to Ozark police who made the arrest, saying he has not seen their reports.

A text to Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward was not immediately returned.

Yoh in 2019 was shot multiple times as he responded to a suicide call in Ozark, where he worked at the time.

He spent months recovering, including intensive rehabilitation in Florida as thousands of dollars poured in from well-wishers.

Watch Officer Yoh’s News 4 interview on the one-year anniversary of his shooting.

Watch Officer Yoh talk about his ordeal one year after he was shot.

During his hospitalization his wife gave birth and, eventually, Yoh returned to work.

It is not immediately clear when he left the Ozark force.

He previously worked in Ohio.

Bond, as of late Wednesday, has not been set on the misdemeanor charge.

