News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of June 23, 2022
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, June 24
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, June 24
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, June 25
- Hartford 10U Ribeye Sandwich Fundraiser | Saturday, June 25
- SASB Presents Dothan AL Exotic Pet Expo | Saturday, June 25 - Sunday, June 26
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
