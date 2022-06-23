The heat keeps coming

SYNOPSIS – Another day in the triple digits this afternoon, but some could be lucky enough to see a stray shower or two. The heat will continue tomorrow but a slightly better chance of a afternoon shower or two. Rain chances pick up for Saturday and that will help keep us out of the 100s. Better rain chances for next week as well this will help keep us in the lower to middle 90s in the afternoons.

TODAY – Mostly sunny, a stray shower. High near 102°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 77°. Winds Light NW 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a few showers High near 100°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 97° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain.. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 98° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

