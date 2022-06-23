Governor Ivey sends request to President Biden regarding armed forces vaccine exemption policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey has sent an open letter to President Joe Biden regarding the vaccine exemption policy for United States armed forces, as the June 30 deadline approaches for U.S. Army personnel to be vaccinated.

It is written as follows:

Letter from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to U.S. President Joe Biden | June 23, 2022 (State of Alabama - Office of the Governor)

