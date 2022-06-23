Future Masters welcomes the tournament’s first Israeli golfer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Itai Cohen has spent nearly his entire life in Or Akiva, Israel and that’s where his love for golf started.

“Unfortunately, we only have one golf course in Israel, and luckily is right next to my house,” he added. “So, I was able to go every day and it was kind of challenging at one point to just keep getting better and better on the same track.”

Following in the footsteps of his father, Itai had a club in his hand at a young age achieving his dream of playing on the PGA tour.

“I needed to travel a lot to Europe and then I ended up finding IMG Academy in Florida and that’s where I am right now, and they helped me develop my game and it’s been a great journey so far,” he said.

He has spent the last few months playing in tournaments across the country and now he is set to tee off in one of the most prestigious junior tournaments in the country.

“Big stage, obviously. I think I’m kind of starting to see a little more big stage tournaments and just get more comfortable understanding it’s just the same golf shot,” he finished. “It’s a great tournament and there’s so many good players and the past champions that got to the tour and won majors is unbelievable and this course is in great condition.”

Itai will tee off from hole one at 7:39 a.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.