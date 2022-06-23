Advertisement

Future Masters Tournament namesake prepares for first round play

Luke Thornton will compete in the 15-18 age group.
Luke Thornton will compete in the 15-18 age group.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was the calm before the storm today at the Dothan Country Club, as the final group of junior golfers hit the course for a practice round.

There are several Wiregrass natives competing in the 15-18 age group in this year’s Press Thornton Future Masters including tournament namesake Luke Thornton.

While he has been around the Future Masters his whole life, Luke has only competed in the tournament a handful of times.

Now, Luke enjoys playing in the Future Masters as a way to honor his late grandfather Dr. Press Thornton.

“It’s just cool to think how many great players come here to play each year, and the opportunities it gives to you,” said Thornton. “It’s just a cool thing to be in and to have my name on it. You know, do it for Doc.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

News 4 Decision 2022
RESULTS: Track results for Alabama and Georgia primary runoff elections
Kameryn Mitchell
Houston Academy graduate starts car detailing business to avoid student loans
Dothan attorney Chris Richardson.
Chris Richardson defeats Seth Brooks in circuit judge’s race
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Wiregrass native Katie Britt one step closer to congress
Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Dothan Country Club set for course overhaul
Dothan Country Club set for course overhaul
Future Masters Tournament namesake prepares for first round play
Future Masters Tournament namesake prepares for first round play
Dothan Country Club set for course overhaul
Dothan Country Club set for course overhaul
Talking with course architect Billy Fuller
Talking with course architect Billy Fuller