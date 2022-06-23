Future Masters Tournament namesake prepares for first round play

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was the calm before the storm today at the Dothan Country Club, as the final group of junior golfers hit the course for a practice round.

There are several Wiregrass natives competing in the 15-18 age group in this year’s Press Thornton Future Masters including tournament namesake Luke Thornton.

While he has been around the Future Masters his whole life, Luke has only competed in the tournament a handful of times.

Now, Luke enjoys playing in the Future Masters as a way to honor his late grandfather Dr. Press Thornton.

“It’s just cool to think how many great players come here to play each year, and the opportunities it gives to you,” said Thornton. “It’s just a cool thing to be in and to have my name on it. You know, do it for Doc.”

