Freedom Fest 2022: Rumble over Rucker

By Stephen Crews
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This year’s Freedom Fest at Ft. Rucker is set for Thursday, June 30.

2022 Ft. Rucker Freedom Fest
2022 Ft. Rucker Freedom Fest(Ft. Rucker)

The event will once again be hosted by News4′s Carmen Fuentes and Taylor Pollock.

