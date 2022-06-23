Dothan Police Department asking for assistance in identifying car break-in suspects

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is seeking the help of local and surrounding communities in the identity of the person(s) in the pictures below in relation to vehicle break-ins in the area.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the subject(s) to call the Dothan Police Department (334) 615-3000.

Community members wanting to assist anonymously can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (334) 793-7000 .

The Dothan Police Department promises to “stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

