Dothan man to spend 17.5 years in prison for sharing obscene material with a minor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A 31-year-old from Dothan will spend considerable time behind federal bars.

In a press release from U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart, it was announced that Kevin Wayne Willett was sentenced on Wednesday to 210 months in prison without the possibility of parole. He was prosecuted on charges of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and attempted distribution of child pornography to a minor.

Willett will also be put on supervised release for 5 years, in addition to being required to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents and the plea agreement, Willett used an online dating site back in May 2018 to communicate with and undercover FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old girl. During the exchange, Willett sent an obscene image to the undercover agent.

The communications moved over to text messages in the following days, with Willett sharing his intent to share lewd and sexual images with who he assumed was a minor. Willett followed through with his intentions and sent the agent an image containing child porn.

Willett was arrested following the exchange, and plead guilty to his charges on March 7, 2022.

The FBI and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated the case, and U.S. Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case federally.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

