Dothan Housing holding free sports camp

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing will be hosting a Kids Summer Sports Camp at the end of June.

The camp, done through Dothan Housing’s Building Opportunities toward Self-Sufficiency (BOSS) non-profit, will take place June 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Our Community Housing and Enrichment Center (OCHEC) building on 1001 Montana Street.

Children from Kindergarten to 8th grade are open to register for the camp, and it will be free of charge to the public.

Experienced coaches will be facilitating the event and BOSS will provide lunch and snacks daily.

Those who wish to register must call or text the Resident Services Department of Dothan Housing at (334) 795-2355 or (334) 796-1638.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

