Alabama Power Receives Two EEI Emergency Response Awards

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Power received two Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Emergency Response Awards presented during its annual thought leadership forum. The award recognizes recover and assistance efforts following disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events.

Winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Alabama Power responded to two severe weather events this year that caused major damage and service disruptions, including the February winter storm that impacted Plano, Texas. The company provided Oncore Electricity with 173 line workers, 245 contractors and 178 trucks to assist with several downed lines in freezing temperatures and iced covered roads and bridges.

EEI President Tom Kuhn congratulated Alabama Power for its employees around the clock work to restore power safely and quickly. Crews and contractors worked more than 35,000 hours during severe thunderstorms that led to 115,000 outages in late March.

“Our employees demonstrate excellent commitment to our customers by utilizing their world-class training and skillset, demonstrating excellent customer service in all that they do, from recovery and restoration to providing assistance to our industry peers.”

Alabama Power has earned the Emergency Response Award 31 times since its inception in 1998.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

