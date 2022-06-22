Wiregrass native Katie Britt one step closer to congress

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise native Katie Britt has defeated Huntsville congressman Mo Brooks in the Republican run-off primary.

Britt and Brooks finished ahead of Mike Durant, Jake Schafer, Karla DuPriest and Lillie Boddie on May 24. Neither had enough votes to avoid four more weeks of campaigning.

Brooks, an avid supporter of former president Donald Trump, gained his support early in the campaign. A poor showing by Brooks early, led to Trump pulling his support for the congressman.

Despite the move by the former president, Brooks continued to push for the endorsement once he made the runoff. Trump, however, would choose Britt instead. It’s unlikely the endorsement played much into the race.

Brooks also hoped to garner the support of Mike Durant, a political newcomer who finished third in the race. Durant charged out front in the race early but faded late.

After failing to make the runoff, Durant said he would support neither candidate. He also said it was unlikely he would vote for either candidate.

Britt is the former chief of state for Senator Richard Shelby. Shelby opted not to seek re-election. First elected in 1986 as a Democrat, Shelby would eventually change parties and has been a key figure in the Republican party ever since.

Britt picked up the endorsement of many key groups along the way including much of the business community. The former Business Council of Alabama president will now face democratic challenger Will Boyd and independents Richard Bowers and Jarmal Jabbar Sanders.

The last Democrat to win a major office in the state was Doug Jones in 2017. Jones defeated Republican challenger and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in a special election to fill the seat of Jeff Sessions, who was appointed US Attorney General by Trump.

If elected in November, Britt will become just the third woman from Alabama to serve as senator. She would be the first to be elected to the role.

Dixie Bibb Graves was appointed by her husband and Governor Bibb Graves in 1937 when Hugo Black resigned to serve on the US Supreme Court. She resigned after losing the Democratic primary.

Maryon Pittman Allen was appointed to finish the term of her husband James Allen in 1978 after he passed away while serving in office. She lost the nomination to finish her husband’s term a few months later.

