“Wired Week” 2022 in full swing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wired Ministries’ annual event is back in full swing after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.

“Wired Week” brings local students together to take part on community projects in Dothan.

Youth from 22 area churches are involved.

Painting both the outside and inside of Kelly Springs Elementary is one of several projects taking place.

They’ve handed out meals in Dothan neighborhoods, worked to fix up Aunt Katie’s Community Garden, and supported kids at “Time Youth,” to name a few others.

It’s one student’s third year participating, and he says the projects have a lasting positive impact.

“As a Wired as a whole, we do a lot more than just paint,” explains Thomas Summerlin. “We go out and we have outreach, we have ministry, I know some groups are helping the homeless, some groups are feeding the homeless, and everyone just wants to love on the entire community as a whole.”

The students will “Show Up and Serve” once again on Thursday to close out this year’s Wired Week.

