We could see record breaking heat today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Off to a warm start this morning which is setting the stage for this afternoon, highs today will be in the triple digits. We could see record breaking heat the next two days with highs staying in the triple digits until the weekend. Rain chances will come back into the forecast for the weekend which will help cool us off heading into the next week.

TODAY – Mostly sunny, HOT! High near 103°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 76°. Winds Light NW 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny, HOT! High near 105°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 103° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 100° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain.. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

