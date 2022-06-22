Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old Troy girl found safe

Emma was last seen Saturday June 18th around 11:00 a.m. leaving her residence.
Emma was last seen Saturday June 18th around 11:00 a.m. leaving her residence.(Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Troy Police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced early Thursday that Emma Grace Knox had been located and was being transported back home. No other information was released.

Troy Police Department have reached out for public assistance in locating a missing teen from the area.

18-year-old Emma Grace Knox was last seen Saturday, June 18th at around 11:00 a.m. from her residence.

She is 5′3″ and 175 lbs, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes.

Emma is known to have a condition that, without proper medication, could affect her judgement and decision-making abilities.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can contact Troy PD at (334) 566-0500. You can also reach out to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867).

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Newton police officer Samuel Yoh has been charged with domestic violence.
Newton police officer jailed on domestic violence charge
Hawkins Hall at Troy University
Troy offering 2 free online courses
Dothan attorney Chris Richardson.
Chris Richardson defeats Seth Brooks in circuit judge’s race
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Wiregrass native Katie Britt one step closer to congress
Ivey referred to President Biden as “hard-headed on the issue of American energy independence.”
Governor Ivey responds to Biden’s fuel comments

Latest News

Willie Frank Harvis (62) was sentenced to 74 months in prison for possession of a controlled...
Enterprise man earns 5-year prison sentence for drug, firearm charges
This March 2022 photo provided by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida shows biologists Ian...
Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python
It's been over a month since teenage vandals caused extensive damage.
Alfred Saliba Family Service Center continues repairs after vandalism
Operation Washout represents two weeks of intense efforts by professionals who are committed to...
U.S. Marshals Announce Law Enforcement Collaboration with Operation Washout/Summer Cleanup Arrests
With June being Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness month, doctors and researchers are urging...
Doctors and researchers encourage people to be mindful of their brain health