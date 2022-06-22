UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old Troy girl found safe

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Troy Police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced early Thursday that Emma Grace Knox had been located and was being transported back home. No other information was released.

Troy Police Department have reached out for public assistance in locating a missing teen from the area.

18-year-old Emma Grace Knox was last seen Saturday, June 18th at around 11:00 a.m. from her residence.

She is 5′3″ and 175 lbs, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes.

Emma is known to have a condition that, without proper medication, could affect her judgement and decision-making abilities.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can contact Troy PD at (334) 566-0500. You can also reach out to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867).

