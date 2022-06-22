Advertisement

Troy Police seeking assistance in locating 18-year-old

Emma was last seen Saturday June 18th around 11:00 a.m. leaving her residence.
Emma was last seen Saturday June 18th around 11:00 a.m. leaving her residence.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy Police Department have reached out for public assistance in locating a missing teen from the area.

18-year-old Emma Grace Knox was last seen Saturday, June 18th at around 11:00 a.m. from her residence.

She is 5′3″ and 175 lbs, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes.

Emma is known to have a condition that, without proper medication, could affect her judgement and decision-making abilities.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can contact Troy PD at (334) 566-0500. You can also reach out to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-STOP (1-833-251-7867).

