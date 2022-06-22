Advertisement

Troy offering 2 free online courses

The programs will run from July 11-August 8.
Hawkins Hall at Troy University
Hawkins Hall at Troy University
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 22, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University will be offering a great opportunity this summer for those interested in bulking up their educational resume.

The university announced that beginning July 11, Troy will offer two free-four week courses through their online program. The courses will run through August 8, and are open to anyone regardless of enrollment at Troy.

One course, Introduction to Leadership, will present a rare opportunity for participants to learn how to lead from a global perspective while incorporating self-evaluation in order to gain a better understanding of how to lead effectively.

Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor, says “We believe that universities are responsible for building the leaders of tomorrow and that is a commitment we do not take lightly.”

“Our mission is to develop leaders who are well equipped to meet the challenges of today’s world.”

The second course, entitled “Your Life, Your Success -- Money Management and Financial Wellness,” is a personal finance program designed to give students an overview of principles that will help them succeed.

Students will get first-hand knowledge into budgeting, filing taxes, different types of loans, and an overview of investment options. The course will have two offerings, one for a general audience and one for young adults.

Participants who enroll at Troy can earn 3 credit hours for each course as a general elective or minor course. To earn academic credit, students must pass a challenge exam at the end of the courses. Current students at the university who participate must also have less than 15 hours of credit to receive academic credit for passing the challenge exam.

To register for the free programs, you can visit troy.edu/freeclass.

