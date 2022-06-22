Temperatures expected to reach triple digits

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - High temperatures will surpass the century mark starting Wednesday, lasting through the start of the weekend. It is crucial to take all necessary precautions to keep yourself and others safe.

Here are some helpful tips and practices from the CDC:

Stay in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible Drink more water than usual Do not rely on a fan as your only source of cooling Limit times out doors, especially during peak heating hours Take cool showers or baths to cool down

During the summer months, we are more prone to heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat strokes. Below is a helpful graphic from the CDC that shows the symptoms to watch out for along with ways to treat said symptoms.

Heat related illness (CDC)

This week’s forecasted high temperatures:

WEDNESDAY: 103°

THURSDAY: 105°

FRIDAY: 103°

SATURDAY: 100°

