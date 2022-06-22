Advertisement

Temperatures expected to reach triple digits

How to stay safe during the extreme heat
By Emily Acton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - High temperatures will surpass the century mark starting Wednesday, lasting through the start of the weekend. It is crucial to take all necessary precautions to keep yourself and others safe.

Here are some helpful tips and practices from the CDC:

  1. Stay in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible
  2. Drink more water than usual
  3. Do not rely on a fan as your only source of cooling
  4. Limit times out doors, especially during peak heating hours
  5. Take cool showers or baths to cool down

During the summer months, we are more prone to heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat strokes. Below is a helpful graphic from the CDC that shows the symptoms to watch out for along with ways to treat said symptoms.

This week’s forecasted high temperatures:

WEDNESDAY: 103°

THURSDAY: 105°

FRIDAY: 103°

SATURDAY: 100°

Stay up to date with your local weather by downloading the 4Warn Weather App which is available on Apple and Android devices.

News4Now at Nine: 6/21/22