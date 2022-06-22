Still Hot, But Some Relief Is In Sight

SYNOPSIS – Rather hot weather continues into late-week, but we will see a subtle change as a few stray afternoon showers may pop Thursday and Friday. Rain chances increase for Saturday as temperatures begin to ease.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 75°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy, small, stray PM showers are possible. High near 103°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 77°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 100° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 97° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

