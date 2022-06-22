Advertisement

Still Hot, But Some Relief Is In Sight

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – Rather hot weather continues into late-week, but we will see a subtle change as a few stray afternoon showers may pop Thursday and Friday. Rain chances increase for Saturday as temperatures begin to ease.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 75°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy, small, stray PM showers are possible. High near 103°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 77°.  Winds light N.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 100° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 97° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 92° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

