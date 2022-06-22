Advertisement

Saunders squeaks out a retention of Henry County Commission, District 2 seat

Saunders seemingly locks down his seat on the commission, with no prospective Democratic nominee running during the primary.
News 4 Decision 2022
News 4 Decision 2022
By Ty Storey
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A tight race to the end, John Ralph Saunders will remain put in his seat on the Henry County Commission.

Saunders capped off a closely contested District 2 campaign in a Tuesday runoff win over Jason Burke, securing 394 votes (51%) to Burke’s 375 (49%).

The race was just as closely contested in the primary back on May 24, though Saunders led the way then by a larger margin of 119 votes over Burke and 210 over 3rd place vote getter Gerald McKissack.

