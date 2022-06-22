Saunders squeaks out a retention of Henry County Commission, District 2 seat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A tight race to the end, John Ralph Saunders will remain put in his seat on the Henry County Commission.

Saunders capped off a closely contested District 2 campaign in a Tuesday runoff win over Jason Burke, securing 394 votes (51%) to Burke’s 375 (49%).

The race was just as closely contested in the primary back on May 24, though Saunders led the way then by a larger margin of 119 votes over Burke and 210 over 3rd place vote getter Gerald McKissack.

Saunders seemingly locks down his seat on the commission, with no prospective Democratic nominee running during the primary.

