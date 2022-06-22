Advertisement

New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and John Thune team up on the Ocean Reform Act to protect American farmer’s exports
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden signed the Ocean Reform Act into law Thursday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a sponsor of the bill says it will solve several problems facing Americans right now.

“It’s one of the ways we can start bringing down prices.”

She and Senator Thune worked closely on the initiative – saying it impacts farmers in their states.

“we’ve had these huge issues, particularly with foreign flagged vessels, containers who you know, bring products into the United States,” said Sen. John Thune. “When they turn around, they won’t carry American agricultural commodities.”

Representative Dusty Johnson says even though his state is land-locked, shipping is the lifeline for agricultural exports.

“People are sometimes surprised that the gentleman from South Dakota is a maritime law expert, but the reality is that 60% of the soybeans grown in South Dakota are exported And our state also exports a tremendous amount of beef, corn, dairy, and our whole country exports a lot of agricultural goods we are a net exporter of products, a big trade surplus.”

The law will bolster the Federal Maritime Commission’s ability to enforce import/export ratios for American goods. That means stopping the unfair practice of foreign vessels refusing to take back American products.

“When you have grain actually rotting at the ports because there’s no container to take it and you’ve got containers that are available that are unwilling to do it, something is fundamentally wrong,” said Thune.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 4 Decision 2022
RESULTS: Track results for Alabama and Georgia primary runoff elections
Kameryn Mitchell
Houston Academy graduate starts car detailing business to avoid student loans
Dothan attorney Chris Richardson.
Chris Richardson defeats Seth Brooks in circuit judge’s race
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Wiregrass native Katie Britt one step closer to congress
Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to supporters after securing the nomination...
DECISION 2022: Big night for Britt, Allen
Yolanda Flowers won the Democratic runoff in Alabama's gubernatorial race.
Flowers wins Democratic runoff in gubernatorial race
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., talks with the media after voting in Alabama's state primary in...
Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump
State Rep. Wes Allen won the Republican runoff in Alabama's secretary of state race.
Allen defeats Zeigler in GOP secretary of state runoff