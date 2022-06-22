Herring locks up Houston County Commission, District 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ricky Herring will serve four more years as district three commissioner after defeating challenger Richard Talley in the Republican primary runoff.

Herring and Talley finished as the top two vote getters in the five candidate race. The incumbent fell just short of avoiding a runoff in the May primary election, when garnering 48% of the vote.

Tonight Herring picked up 2,218 (63%) votes compared to Talley’s 1,314 (37%).

Herring was first elected to office in 2018 when he defeated incumbent Jackie Battles.

