Advertisement

Herring locks up Houston County Commission, District 3

The incumbent fell just short of avoiding a runoff in the May primary election, when garnering 48% of the vote.
Rick Herring
Rick Herring(Facebook: Rick Herring)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ricky Herring will serve four more years as district three commissioner after defeating challenger Richard Talley in the Republican primary runoff.

Herring and Talley finished as the top two vote getters in the five candidate race. The incumbent fell just short of avoiding a runoff in the May primary election, when garnering 48% of the vote.

Tonight Herring picked up 2,218 (63%) votes compared to Talley’s 1,314 (37%).

Herring was first elected to office in 2018 when he defeated incumbent Jackie Battles.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Kameryn Mitchell
Houston Academy graduate starts car detailing business to avoid student loans
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
A crash in the area over the weekend sent 4 to the hospital.
4 hospitalized during weekend crash
Suspect
Dothan Police Department seeking help in identifying armed robbery suspect
FILE - Woman putting ballot in box.
SAMPLE BALLOTS: Alabama’s Primary Runoff Election

Latest News

The Republican primary runoff race for Henry County Sheriff will go to Eric Blankenship as he...
Blankenship punches November ticket for Henry County Sheriff race
Dothan attorney Chris Richardson.
Chris Richardson defeats Seth Brooks in circuit judge’s race
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Wiregrass native Katie Britt one step closer to congress
2022 Future Masters: Final Round 13 & 14 age group
2022 Future Masters: Final Round 13 & 14 age group