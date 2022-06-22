Governor Ivey responds to Biden’s fuel comments

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey has responded to comments on remarks made by President Joe Biden Wednesday afternoon.

President Biden delivered a speech concerning the high cost of fuel across the nation. The President also called on Congress for a 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes.

Alabama’s governor delivered her response to the presidential message, calling the Biden Administration’s actions “a gimmick, plain and simple.”

“Alabamians and Americans alike are hurting, and it’s a real shame President Biden is failing to address the problem,” said Governor Ivey. “Folks across our state need relief, but I do not believe that relief will come through a fuel tax suspension at the federal or state levels.

“In fact, as we have continued to look closely at this issue, I believe that this could cause more harm than good in Alabama, ultimately costing taxpayers.”

Ivey referred to President Biden as “hard-headed on the issue of American energy independence.” The governor also targeted Biden’s closing of pipelines, adding that “the Gulf of Mexico is currently in a moratorium with no lease sales being held, which impacts both our oil and gas industries, as well as the Alabama consumer.

“He is pointing his finger at the oil industry and is looking anywhere else but home. There is also no certainty that Americans will feel even temporary relief from this band-aid approach. Let’s be clear: We need a permanent solution.”

