Dothan Utilities request customers to conserve water and energy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Utilities isasking customers to help conserve energy Wednesday and Thursday between the hours of 1 P.M. and 6 P.M. They say the reduce in demand for water and electricity will keep wholesale energy costs down.

The overall electric load will be reduced if activities during these hours are shifted. Consumers with buildings or rooms not in use are also encouraged to turn off lights and HVAC systems that are not needed during these times.

For more information or if you have questions regarding the request, you can reach out to Assistant Director of Dothan Utilities, Chris Phillips, at (334) 615-3300. Select option 0 when prompted.

