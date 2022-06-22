Advertisement

Doctors and researchers encourage people to be mindful of their brain health

AHEAD study aims to prevent Alzheimer’s disease by trying to change how the disease is treated and how people think about it.
With June being Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, doctors and researchers of the AHEAD...
With June being Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, doctors and researchers of the AHEAD study are urging people to be conscious about their health and their loved ones.(MGN)
By Kinsley Centers
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alzheimer’s and Dementia affect millions of people worldwide. Changes in the brains of people with the disease can start decades before the person actually experiences symptoms, that’s according to the AHEAD Study.

With June being Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, doctors and researchers of the AHEAD study are urging people to be conscious about their health and their loved ones.

Doctor Josh Grill, a University of California Irvine professor, shares tips to improve and become mindful of your brain health.

He said taking part in physical exercise, eating a healthy diet, getting a good night’s sleep and keeping up a healthy heart are all important to caring for your brain.

Dr. Grill said taking steps are beneficial for everyone. However, he unfortunately adds that for some who do everything right when it comes to brain health, they can still be at risk as they get older.

He emphasizes this is why it is crucial to think ahead.

“As a society we need to better at creating a dementia friendly society,” Dr. Grill said. “About talking about Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of cognitive problems with age and I think as you point out, family gatherings are a great time to talk about grandma and grandpa, mom and dad, whatever the case.”

Dr. Grill explains that the AHEAD study aims to prevent Alzheimer’s disease by trying to change how the disease is treated and how people think about it. He said the goal is to intervene at the earliest possible stages before the memory problems even begin.

To be in the AHEAD study, Dr. Grill said the person must undergo tests beginning with the blood tests and a brain scan that tries to detect if the changes in the brain of Alzheimer’s may have begun. Only if those changes are observed in the brain if a person is an increased risk of a someday memory problem, are they eligible to be in the AHEAD study. He explains that in the AHEAD study, they are testing an aggressive treatment that they believe is quite promising that tries to counteract those biological changes and reduce that risk, delay or perhaps prevent the onset of memory problems.

Click here to read more about the AHEAD study and what they do.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

News 4 Decision 2022
RESULTS: Track results for Alabama and Georgia primary runoff elections
Kameryn Mitchell
Houston Academy graduate starts car detailing business to avoid student loans
Dothan attorney Chris Richardson.
Chris Richardson defeats Seth Brooks in circuit judge’s race
Katie Britt won the runoff in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.
Wiregrass native Katie Britt one step closer to congress
Montgomery police have charged a 19-year-old in the death of 21-year-old Jacoby Carter.
19-year-old charged with capital murder in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Saliba Center
Alfred Saliba Family Service Center continues repairs after vandalism
“Alabamians and Americans alike are hurting, and it’s a real shame President Biden is failing...
Governor Ivey responds to Biden’s fuel comments
WTVY takes a look at the top two races affecting the state of Alabama heading towards the...
Erin Davis looks ahead to November races for Alabama governor and senate
Dothan Utilities are requesting customers to conserve water and energy between the hours of 1...
Dothan Utilities request customers to conserve water and energy
The CDC is currently investigating an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida.
Meningococcal disease: CDC reports outbreak among worst in history